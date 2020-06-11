Letter: Thank you, Mr. President for keeping your promise to put Americans first

I wanted to take a moment to thank President Trump.
Thank you Mr. President for getting up every day, putting on your suit and working for the American people. Thank you for facing the issues and problems of the nation and world every hour everyday. Thank you for taking a stand and giving your all to deliver the best decision and outcome possible for the American people. Thank you for always assembling the best teams of talented individuals to help the nation work through the crisis at hand. For example the COVID-19 response team now meeting with police departments from across the nation to collect information to help with another crisis.
Recognizing the need to thank you is simple because I happen to be a small business owner/operator. I fully appreciate the people who show up for work everyday ready to take on the day's challenges.
Thank you President Trump for showing up to work everyday to face the nation's and world's challenges and keeping your promise to always put Americans first.
Thank You Mr President for the good work. You have my vote, and I'm proud for it.
Will Eckard
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!