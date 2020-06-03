Letter: Take off your blinders, repair the racism in this country

I believe it is incumbent upon white people to stand with our brothers and sisters of color who have systematically been kept down over centuries. The policeman kneeling on the neck of a black man was a symbol of the way that the systemic racism has stood on the necks of black men and women for generations.
I am white and no one in my family ever owned slaves, but I am afforded a privilege for my white skin that I received simply by being born. It has kept me blind over the years to the plight of those less fortunate. Now, I see
If you have been treated as less than your entire life, how does that shape you? I think Tupac said it best, “The hate u give little infants (expletive) everybody” = Thug life.
It is up to all of us to repair the racism in this country. Take off your blinders, white people. See what is before you.
Kelley Walker
Hickory NC
