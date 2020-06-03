Letter: State title for Newton-Conover was earned, deserved

It was a celebration of high school athletic achievement. The young ladies earned and deserved at least that much for what they did for our community. But, it was more - it was much more. It was actually a celebratory recognition of the goodness in life - much needed during this time. It provided a collective, meaningful and joyful reminder of the significance of team relationships, consistent discipline and loving guidance from parents, teachers and coaches, tough leadership, tireless effort, perseverance, humility and sincere gratitude.
On May 28, 2020, about mid-day, the Newton-Conover High School girls’ state championship basketball team received the accolades they earned and deserved. The parade began in Newton and traveled to Conover. There were sirens blasting and lights flashing. And, to enjoy this goodness, along the route, there were crowds of semi-socially distanced parade spectators, bright-eyed smiles, loud sounds of encouragement, plenty of laughter, waving and clapping of hands and wiping of joyful tears.
Mainly, there was a deep heartfelt feeling of joy and gratitude for the young, basketball-playing ladies and their coaches from Newton-Conover High School. You could see the joyful facial expressions along the parade route from participants and citizen spectators. For a moment in time, the spirit of joy was being restored to the Newton and Conover communities after being absent – gone for over two months because of the pandemic.
At the amphitheatre destination in Conover, the awaiting crowd of spectators got a chance to see these amazing young ladies in person. Throughout the fall and winter, we watched, read and heard so much about this team until it all ended with the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the enthusiastic smiles from the players and coaches, their poise, confidence and sincere appreciation left no doubt they earned and deserved the honor of being the 2020 North Carolina High School Girls Basketball State Champions.
Henceforth, at all of their high school reunions and everyday of their lives, these team members, (including their parents, coaches and teachers) will always be known as the 2020 Girls State Basketball Champions from Newton-Conover High School – can’t take that away.
Thank you and congratulations to you young ladies, coaches, parents and teachers!
Jerry T. Hodge
City of Newton council member
