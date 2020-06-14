Letter: Report on something else and drop the COVID junk
Letter: Report on something else and drop the COVID junk

I am sick and tired of you and other media outlets reporting on COVID19. The average person with half a brain cell has figured out that this is all a big hoax. The death rate is equivalent to the flu. Why didn’t you make a big deal about the flu?

Why don’t you report on something else and drop the COVID junk?

I’m not afraid of the “virus” any more than I am afraid of an ingrown toenail. If your editorial board or your readers are afraid, you can all rot in your house for all care.

I am going out I’m not wearing a stupid mask and I am not social distancing!

Bob Fredrickson

Hickory NC

