Letter: Racism had indeed gone viral on our continent

Watching that man's head and neck in that Minneapolis gutter, hands 'cuffed' behind his back, the two hundred pounds of police bearing down into his neck, cutting off his access to air and oxygen I found myself thinking of 'the other fellow' gunned down recently in some Southern clime one day while he was jogging while black.
It seems we are, as a nation, so embroiled in turmoil as to prevent us focusing on something as insignificant as the hundred thousand and one American life taken by the epidemic we've endured since Jamestown.
Racism had indeed gone viral on our continent, in our founding, permeating every aspect of our lives. This strange fruit no longer hangs from Southern trees. It has taken new forms; it was a lynching in that Minnesota street.
Likewise, the ambush in Satilla Shores was just the latest lynching in Georgia, though the first in this month of May.
We cannot remember the victim's names.
It seems whites are immune to this infection.
Charles Senf
Lenoir NC
