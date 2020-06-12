Letter: President has no respect for Constitution, rule of law

Our President is simply not representative of what I know of my country, my family, and my friends. Those who did not vote for Trump realized that from his past resume and behavior during the campaign. Those who chose to vote for him, whatever their reasons, surely relate to what I am saying because Trump’s behavior is not subtle.
The incompetence in dealing with this pandemic is on full display. He cannot hide from the number of cases, the deaths and the impact on the economy. His credibility at home and abroad is irreparably damaged, he has no respect for the Constitution and rule of law and as we have seen will stop at nothing to “win."
Americans, for the most part, have not lived under authoritarianism. Some simply do not recognize the warning signs as they appear before them. When Trump was elected, I told myself that our Constitution would see us through an outcome we could not change for four years. I naively hoped the office would change the man.
I did not factor the feckless behavior of most Republicans in Congress when the need arose to protect their Constitutional power. Trump’s use and threats to use Federal military resources to tamp down the exercise of our First Amendment rights moved the needle from chaos and incompetence to warning.
When General James Mattis and other military leaders speak out against Trump’s divisive behavior, we all should pay attention. Speaking out against the chain of command is not routine behavior for military people. I will not go so far as to compare Trump to current and historical dictators, but I will go so far as to say his words and behaviors are alarmingly similar to those of the autocrats who have transformed functioning democracies into autocracies.
David Turman
Hickory NC
