Letter: Liberty is the right to do what we ought

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely” (1887).
This frequently referenced quote by Lord Acton is paraphrased by Charles Wells in his book "Dear Old Man" as, “Freedom corrupts. Absolute freedom corrupts absolutely."
In this time of coronavirus, with the need to voluntarily limit our own freedoms for the good of our neighbors, his paraphrase rings true. Absolute freedom is essentially anarchy. Hopefully, each of us will curb our freedom to potentially kill our neighbor by following medically recommended precautions. As Lord Acton also said, “Liberty is not the power of doing what we like, but the right of being able to do what we ought.”
David Branyon, MD
Hickory NC
