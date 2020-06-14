Letter: If voting machine ain't broken, why fix it?
Letter: If voting machine ain't broken, why fix it?

When I voted in Catawba County last November they were using the same procedure they have been for many years: Fill in the circles on a paper ballot and then feed it into an optical scanner yourself. It is as simple as can be, not very high tech, and I have never heard of any problems.

I wish someone could tell me why states are spending millions of dollars on new high-tech systems that never seem to work properly, don't produce a paper ballot, or are confusing for voters.

The only explanation I can think of is a deliberate attempt to make it as difficult as possible to vote or simply to screw up the election so you can claim it was rigged. I wonder who would want to do that? Anyone can fill in a circle. If it ain't broken, why fix it?

Mitchell Gilbert

Hickory NC

