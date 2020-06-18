Letter: How has Trump mismanaged the pandemic?

David Turman ("President Has No Respect For Constitution, Rule Of Law") is to be congratulated on his mastery of inter-dimensional travel. In his dimension, Dimokratz (sic) are champions of the Constitution, the rule of law, and all that is good about America. Sadly, not so in this dimension.
In this dimension, it is the Dimokratz (sic) who ignored the Constitution and weaponized the government against the people and the Trump administration. Remember Fast and Furious? Oh, how Dimokratz hate that evil 2nd Amendment!
How about unleashing the power of Lois Lerner's IRS on political opponents or using the DIA to record domestic communications of ALL Americans without a warrant and then lie about it under oath?
And then there was the 2016 Dimokrat presidential candidate who, as Obama's Secretary of State, ignored federal law and ran all of her emails on her private server. When caught she destroyed her Blackberry with BleachBit and a hammer. For three years, Dimokratz used Deep State DOJ and intelligence officials to spread rumors of Russian collusion by Gen. Flynn and Pres. Trump. In the end, their claims were totally debunked, but that did not deter an attempted coup in the form of impeachment based on specious charges over a phone call.
In your dimension, Mr. Turman, you may be able to make outrageous charges without proof, but not here. Where has Trump broken or misused laws? How has Trump mismanaged the pandemic? What would you have done differently? You offered nothing but whining, which might be the pablum in the Dimokrat Dimension and Seattle, but not here.
J. V. Fitzsimmons
Hickory NC
