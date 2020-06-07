Letter: Boy Scout says thanks for the work during pandemic

Dear Eric Millsaps,
Thank you to you and your staff for working hard during this pandemic and making sure the news is given without mistakes. You are giving people information on the top stories and topics. You are also giving a dose of knowledge about current events.
We are able to stay updated and know if the president or governor makes an important statement. I think you and your staff are amazing because you are working when many cannot.
Jake Holbrook
Hickory NC
