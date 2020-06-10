Letter: America's being force-fed a toxic cocktail of virus, violence and the Democrats

Our "leaders" are allowing, and in some cases even assisting in, the destruction of our way of life, our livelihoods, our freedoms and indeed the USA itself.
COVID-19 has been a terrible scourge, but nowhere near the devastation the "experts" and politicians predicted; they got it wrong time and again. For state and local politicians the temptation to grab power was irresistible resulting in unconstitutionally suspending our civil liberties.
Walmart, abortion clinics and pot stores thrive while pastors and salon owners go to jail. L.A. Mayor Garcetti permits putting your bare feet on wet beach sand, but not dry sand. Where's the science behind that stupidity? Their dictates have resulted in 40 million jobs lost, the bankruptcy of thousands of small businesses, spikes in poverty, suicides, drug overdoses, alcohol abuse, spousal and child abuse, depression, as well as overall crime; many deaths will result ... maybe more that the virus itself.
The death of George Floyd was horrible and the killers should be severely punished. But whatever happened to the truism that two wrongs don't make a right? Will looting, burning down cities, beating business owners and yes, killing the cops trying to save their very neighborhoods bring back Mr. Floyd and improve peoples' lives? Where is M.L. King's legacy of peaceful protest? Our "leaders' " job is to protect all citizens and property from criminals; and make no mistake, Antifa and other well-funded anarchists are the terrorist instigators.
The carnage is no longer about Floyd. I'm sorry Democrats, but your party leaders are largely culpable. The riots primarily occur in cities run for decades by Democrat politicians. A Democrat city council woman in Seattle stated publicly that looting should continue, the Minnesota attorney general and former Democrat congressman Keith Ellison had to take down his social media post showing his support of Antifa, AOC and many other Democrats call for defunding police and freeing criminals while Democrat governors and mayors make their police stand down giving the rioters license to destroy society.
Economic devastation resulting from the shutdown combined with the physical destruction of our cities and towns is a toxic cocktail. Our politicians express their concern for your health by arresting you, taking your freedoms and destroying your livelihoods. Then they refuse to protect you and your property from marauding bands of terrorists. They cause the problem, blame others, then tell you they can fix it. They never do.
Mac McCall
Taylorsville NC
