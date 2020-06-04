Chairman: Thanks to many for making Hickory High graduation a success

Friday evening Hickory High School graduated over 270 seniors. While this was not a typical graduation due to the coronavirus, the goal was to make the event as special as possible.
I want to publicly thank Hickory High’s graduation committee, the City of Hickory, and the Hickory Crawdads organization for their help and support during graduation. When looking at different options for graduation, both the city and the Crawdads stepped up to the plate, offering to help Hickory High School in any way possible. The original HHS graduation plan was to conduct the ceremony at the Crawdads’ stadium parking area, followed by a fireworks show to celebrate the community’s Class of 2020.
Weather put a damper on the plan to graduate at the stadium, so a last-minute and flawlessly executed ceremony was held in small groups at the high school. The weather did not, however, cancel the fireworks show. The display was a fitting and well-deserved tribute to all graduates.
From Hickory Public Schools, thank you to the Crawdads and the City of Hickory for your support and love of our public school children.
I would be remiss if I didn’t also recognize the effort by the graduation committee at Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School. They conducted a Zoom graduation that was touching and inspiring. Congratulations to the graduates of both Hickory High School and Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School, and thank you to a community that supports our youth!
Bryan Graham
Chairman, Hickory Public Schools Board of Education
