In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, many schools closed here in North Carolina, but what was done to protect pigs and humans who could be sickened if the state’s waste lagoons overflow?
No one wants a repeat of Hurricane Florence, when millions of pigs, chickens, and other animals were left to drown and several waste lagoons burst, spilling liquefied pig manure and urine into the water supply. As Dorian inched closer to the Carolinas, Gov. Cooper urged pig farmers to move animals out of harm’s way, manage the lagoons filled with untreated pig waste, and take other steps to ensure that industrial hog farms don’t do any more damage than they already do. I hope they listened.
I live southeast of Raleigh and I’ve done what I can to reduce animal suffering and protect the environment by going vegan. If you, too, want to help animals and the environment, opt for healthy vegan foods. For more information and a free vegan starter kit, see www.PETA.org.
Christina Matthies
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
