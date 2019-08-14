This is about climate change. If people believed what the Bible said then they would know that the earth will not be destroyed by a flood again (Genesis 9:11,15b).
2 Peter 3:7,10 “But the present heavens and earth by His word are being reserved for fire, kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men. But the day of the Lord will come like a thief, in which the heavens will pass away with a roar and the elements will be destroyed with intense heat, and the earth and its works will be burned up.”
What are the present heavens and earth being reserved for? “The present heavens and earth by are being reserved for fire.” How are the present heavens and the earth being reserved for fire? “By His Word.” How will the heavens pass away? “The heavens will pass away with a roar.” How will the elements be destroyed? “The elements will be destroyed with intense heat.” What will happen to the earth and its works? “The earth and its works will be burned up.”
What will happen to ungodly men? What are the present heavens and earth being kept for? The present heavens and earth are being “kept for the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men.” So instead of being concerned about the earth’s temperature rising and melting the polar ice caps and flooding the earth, people should be concerned about “the day of judgment and destruction of ungodly men.”
Tim McKittrick
Stony Point, NC