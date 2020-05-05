The other evening, the wife sent me out for fried chicken - and I went.
It was dark. There was a drive-through lane and a speaker that helped me keep my distance from the essential workers inside the joint.
I had my hand sanitizer, face mask and gloves frustrating access to card in my wallet. Removing a glove I got the card to hand to the essential worker at the second window.
Every extra second at that window, every passing of plastic, paper or food item increasing the drama of the moment. I wanted out of there!
Silly, really. I was in very little danger. The folks inside that joint pulling down a minimal wage without medical, retirement, vacation, maternity, or any benefits really - they were the ones exposing themselves to the danger from customers, a fellow worker or from an accidental cough from some asymptomatic old Sneezer like myself.
Were they there voluntarily? One saw no chains of course. Today the chains that bind are economic in nature, aren't they?
The last place I lived one had to pay a water bill regardless. Today, there’s water, water, everywhere and not a drop for free.
The pizza delivery person pays all manner of taxes, fees, depreciation and extra liability insurance just to get to your door. Papa avoids paying him minimum wage because we tip the drivers. Waitresses, waiters, bus boys and girls get the same "deal."
Health care workers don't have the "glam" jobs we watched on "St. Elsewhere." Regardless what corporate health care charges us for their services, they’re not “rollin' in it.” But they are taking “biglee” risks even with the best PPE.
Their job is akin to jumping in a snake pit with a can of viper repellent and only a promise of more, if needed.
Lord only knows why some Americans take such risks.
Surprisingly many of them have no health insurance at all and few enjoy the sort of health care coverage available to their member of Congress.
Truckers and postal carriers and UPS employees and the guys at the Amazon distribution centers . . .
It is the Ninety-Nine Percent we have to thank for most everything just now. Cuban's not out there testing citizens. Pence refuses to wear a face mask visiting a hospital. Not even Bill Gates can buy a vaccine. CEOs are lining up for government handouts shouting "Deficits be damned!" on their way back from the bank.
It seems the only good thing about being rich during a pandemic is your access to the little people who will care for you at the minimum wage.
We’ll need to rethink America's economics if we survive this one.
Charles Senf
Lenoir
