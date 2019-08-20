Mac McCall's failed attempt at satire (HDR Aug. 14) only goes to demonstrate how out of touch with reality Trump supporters are. He actually believes so-called merit-based immigration is something other than a racist attempt to exclude people of color from living in this country. Conservatives are very good at hiding their racism with programs that sound good until you look at the facts. Sadly, to their followers like Mac, lies are facts and the truth is liberal propaganda.
If you are serious about wanting to stop illegal immigration the solution is simple. Start enforcing laws already on the books that make it illegal to hire undocumented workers. Conservatives like to point out that these workers broke the law without ever realizing that the law was passed to help rich businessmen like Donald Trump get cheap labor who also break the law by hiring undocumented workers. These businessmen do not want to make it easier for people from other countries to come here, especially unskilled people who want to come here to make a better life for themselves and their families. If you put some of these rich businessmen in jail for breaking the law, either the law will be changed or the jobs will dry up and thus fewer people will try to come here.
Does it really make any sense to conservatives to allow only those who can compete with American citizens for high-paying jobs? And who is going to do the jobs that Americans do not want to do?
Most of our ancestors including Trump's would not have met the merit-based immigration rules (including the first lady, unless you believe that nude modeling is worthy of moving to the head of the line). Trump's grandfather was unskilled and spoke little English like most of our ancestors. Both my grandfathers came here through Ellis Island. Their grandchildren graduated from college. That is the American dream that Trump and conservatives are trying to destroy just so they can make more money?
So, yes, Mac supporting merit-based immigration is racist.
Chester Wronski
Hickory, NC