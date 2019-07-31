In Mr. Childers' letter to the editor of July 26, the headline reads: "If you don't like America, leave it." Childers says to "ask all veterans" their opinions on the subject.
Here is mine: I may not agree with the opinions of Mr. Childers or Congresswoman Cortez, but I will defend their right to free speech. Why? Because when I joined the Marine Corps, I took an oath to preserve and defend the Constitution of the United States. Didn't Mr. Trump, Mr. Childers, and all veterans take the same oath?
Michael Smith
Conover, NC