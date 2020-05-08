So today I received what seemed like the 876th final notice from my credit card company about lowering my interest rate.
So for the fun of it I stayed on the line to talk with a representative. After I asked him about how many more final notices I would receive and how do I get off the call list, he actually informed me that I would keep getting them until I die.
With elections coming up, I just may vote for the candidate that can stop this nonsense.
Jim Ten Kate
Conover
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.