So today I received what seemed like the 876th final notice from my credit card company about lowering my interest rate.

So for the fun of it I stayed on the line to talk with a representative. After I asked him about how many more final notices I would receive and how do I get off the call list, he actually informed me that I would keep getting them until I die.

With elections coming up, I just may vote for the candidate that can stop this nonsense.

Jim Ten Kate

Conover

