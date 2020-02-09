I have known Ms. Simmons, both personally and professionally, for over 20 years and would offer my highest recommendation as she seeks the Office of Catawba County Register of Deeds in the upcoming election.
Sondra worked for me as a real estate paralegal for approximately eight years. I made the decision to add her to my staff in favor of several seasoned paralegals based on her enthusiasm and personality. I have never regretted the decision. Sondra quickly learned the basics of title work, loan packages, dealing with banks, clients and realtors and all other facets of the position. She was highly self-motivated and determined to see every job through -- even when it might require checking conveyances under the name of "Sigmon" for 35 years. Often I would find her in the office early or after hours making certain that an assignment was completed in a timely manner. When a file came to me for final review and closing, I never doubted that it would be ready.
A Catawba County native, Sondra and both her Stewart and Simmons families have always been extremely active in local church, school and community activities. Sondra and her husband Michael, as well as her mother and two sisters, exemplify the values so integral to what Catawba County is all about. As your elected Register of Deeds, she would bring a high degree of professionalism and integrity to the position and would serve the county well.
Shirley Herman Anthony
Hickory NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.