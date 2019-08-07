There has been a tsunami of news on "mass shootings" in El Paso and Dayton, but I saw no headlines and I heard no outrage that fifty-one (51) people were shot with seven (7) dead over the weekend in Chicago. Ho Hum. Not surprisingly, mainstream media was quick to lay the blame for El Paso on President Trump, and they even went so far as to quote portions of the shooter's "racist and anti-immigrant manifesto", noting its similarity to Trump's rhetoric.
As is so often the case, however, the media commits the sin of omission when it suits their purpose. They did not quote the remainder of the shooter's manifesto that sounded like something right out of left wing environmentalist wacko propaganda condemning corporations for destroying the environment and Republicans.
The fifty-one (51) shootings and seven (7) deaths is the weekend norm in Chicago, the dimikrat-led (sic) city with the toughest anti-gun laws in the country. I'm waiting to hear Chuck Schumer demanding a recall of Congress to save Chicago. Crickets.
J. V. Fitzsimmons
Hickory, NC