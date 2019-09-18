Early voting for the Hickory City Council primaries begins on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8 a.m. and ends on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. The top two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 5 municipal ballot.
Voter turnout in the last municipal election primary (October 2017) was less than 14%. Local elections are important because they affect our daily lives and have the greatest impact on our personal future. I have given this election considerable thought and have chosen to endorse Charlotte Williams as our representative for Ward 2.
1. She is the incumbent. Charlotte knows the issues, the people and has been instrumental in the dramatic progress the City Council has made in recent history, including the downtown renovation. We are better off to build on these strengths than to elect someone new.
2. She is fiercely independent and cannot be bought. In fact, she has refused donations for her campaign, insists she will not accept any contributions as part of her platform, and wants to run on her merits and not her ability to out-advertise her opponents.
3. Experienced Leader with Decades of Community Service. She serves on the boards of Habitat for Humanity, The Hickory Playground and the Cognitive Connection Substance Abuse Program. She previously held leadership roles as the Vice-Chair of the Hickory City Public School Board, President of the Women’s Resource Center, Vice-Chair on the Council of Adolescents, and Secretary of the United Arts Council. One simply does not get elected and asked to serve on boards without being consistently good at what they do.
4. A Clear Vision to Improve the City of Hickory. Her focus is on business development, innovation and delivering high quality services to everyone who lives here. As an Associate Dean and longtime college professor, she has distinguished herself with outstanding communication skills, cultural understanding and an enlightened approach to problem solving.
5. A Great Neighbor. Charlotte has lived in the same house in Moore’s Ferry for more than two decades. She is the mother of four boys who were raised and educated in Hickory. All of her immediate neighbors have a sign in their yard supporting her. The people who know her best, regardless of diverse personal interests or affiliations, enthusiastically support her.
Not voting is lazy and irresponsible. And I can’t imagine a better or more qualified candidate for Ward 2 Alderman than Charlotte Williams.
Ed Tashjian
Hickory
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.