I am TOTALLY ASHAMED of how the Catawba County Schools have stopped showing their support of this historically important part of our local history.
Not only does it recognize the lives of those of this area that gave their lives in the "War of Northern Aggression" (Civil War), but also the ones that died in the Mexican War, the Spanish-American War, WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq War, Afghanistan War and other Veterans of Multiple Wars.....HOW DARE THE SCHOOLS IGNORE THE SACRIFICE OF ALL THESE BRAVE SOLDIERS AND THEIR LOVING FAMILIES OF THE CATAWBA VALLEY AREA.
This is a crying shame that you allow a few to cover up the proud history of many of all colors/races, ages/times. These are the members of our families you are ignoring and making light of.
SHAME ON YOU. IT'S TIME TO PUT YOUR BANDS BACK IN THE PARADE
Patsy Hill
Conover, NC