To Donald Trump, Fox News and most of the Republicans in Congress: You may not be pulling the triggers on the weapons of hate, but you are certainly supplying the ammunition.
This has to stop. Christians, who support this type of behavior, please read your new testaments. If you think that Jesus would condone any of the rhetoric that is being expounded by our president and given amplification by Fox News and the Republicans who dare not disagree with Trump, you are sadly mistaken.
We are all equal in His eyes.
Kelley Walker
Hickory, NC