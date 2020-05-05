I realize this virus is very serious, but people need to get back to work in order to provide for family and pay bills. Maybe all the governors, senators, house along with all the people in the White House need to have their pay stopped until all this is over with. I feel sure this would speed up the process of opening the country back up in record time.

Again I know this is serious but this is getting to be ridiculous with all the media talk like ever person has plenty of money to live on when most people need a paycheck every week, so if all the political people give up their salary for the next two months we can get another stimulus check without having to give it back on next year's taxes. Just saying.

Dale Moretz

Hickory

