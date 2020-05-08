In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week:
Mrs. Jessica Bridges was my seventh-grade Social Studies teacher at South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) and she’s amazing! Every time we logged into our virtual class connect sessions, she was so cheerful.
Mrs. Bridges always pushed us to do our best. When the class did well on something, she told us she was proud of us. Her praise made me feel really good about how I was doing in school. When our class didn't as well, or when we struggled with a concept, Mrs. Bridges did all she could to help us understand.
Mrs. Bridges was extremely encouraging and always helped us to learn everything that we could.
I’m excited to be a virtual student at SCVCS and I want my online teachers to know how much they’re appreciated! Teachers like Mrs. Bridges keep me engaged and I actually enjoy my classes now. Thank you Mrs. Bridges and SCVCS!
Elianna Zimmerman
Catawba
