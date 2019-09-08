I am a Charlotte resident who is a part time Mathematics Professor at Lenoir-Rhyne (Go Bears!).
As an "outsider" I wonder if Hickory residents find Hickory's street layout (which itself is based on mathematics) as confusing as I do.
You'd think it would be simple, with north-south thoroughfares being numbered streets, and east-west counterparts being numbered avenues, separated into four quadrants. That would produce a very orderly grid similar to what is present in many other cities (most notably, Washington, DC and most of Manhattan) and on a broader scale, the latitude and longitude grid for global positions.
Unfortunately, it's not that simple. While I was leaving the L-R campus and driving in a northeasterly direction, I found myself on Highland Avenue, 12th Street, 16th Street (maybe one of those was an avenue), and Springs Road -- all of these without leaving the thoroughfare I was on and without changing direction.
You'd think that numbered thoroughfares would follow a straight N-S/E-W orientation and that streets would not change names, let alone change from being streets to being avenues. In addition, if a street changes its name, there should be a sign advising motorists of the name change (which to its credit, Charlotte does with its own confusing street layout).
Unfortunately, that's not the case in Hickory, but it should be. While nothing can be done regarding the street names and layout, motorists would certainly appreciate Hickory's efforts towards reducing the confusion if the city erected signs at intersections where streets names changed advising motorists of the change. Doing so would certainly be what you would expect from an All-America City.
Stephen V. Gilmore
Charlotte, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.