The Coronavirus has a lot of people scared. Small business owners are forced into closure. Teachers have to completely change their game plan with no notice. Local and state governments are facing likely budget shortfalls. Doctors and nurses on the front lines are facing triage situations, the likes of which have never been seen in anyone’s lifetime.
This is undoubtedly a scary time for most Americans. The current crisis allows for us all to be scared, but it also provides opportunity to help each other, lift family, friends, and neighbors up to work together and end this crisis, allowing us to move forward.
That is why the recent effort by National Nurses United, a powerful nurses labor union, to unionize Mission Hospital in Asheville is so alarming. This divisive fight has a time and a place: in the middle of a global pandemic is not it. As a longtime healthcare advocate, I know the incredible value that nurses bring to our healthcare system. Western North Carolina simply can’t afford to have the politics of unionization disrupt the delivery of excellent healthcare.
The outside union is using national issues like the lack of PPE in healthcare settings, extended hours during the crisis, and other challenges that are only relevant during this once-in-a-lifetime situation in an attempt to push this unionization through. Hospitals are not the enemy during this crisis. In fact, hospitals and their advocate groups are the single biggest voice fighting for more resources, both in equipment and dollars, from the federal government.
We have all seen labor unrest situations rise. The power of picketing, ensuring your voice is heard, and fighting for your rights are all American privileges, but the last thing we need during a pandemic is a protest. Protesting a local hospital to demand things that the hospital is already fighting for is entirely unproductive and would weaken our state’s position and ability to secure the resources we desperately need.
With CDC guidelines encouraging the use of masks, grocery chains masking their employees, and bad actors hoarding supplies, we need a united voice when it comes to procurement. This issue is fought in Washington and globally, and protesting a hospital in Asheville will not have a positive impact on care.
Nurses have a strong voice. They need to be heard. Nearly every single American can point to a positive interaction they have had with a nurse, and our hearts go out to these nurses during one of the most bizarre and terrifying times in history. That strong voice, united with the voice of every single North Carolina patient, should be united in holding the Federal Government responsible for ensuring that supplies and resources reach the front line of this war.
Our national leaders and leaders in the medical community have laid it out clearly: we are in the eye of this very terrible storm. We need to meet these challenges head on, save lives by doing our part, and save some debates for another day.
Our nurses, doctors, emergency response workers, and all who make our healthcare system succeed, need our prayers and deserve our support.
Normally in policy discussions and debates, there are a pretty complex set of issues and players. During this pandemic, there is only one enemy. We must keep the focus on that fight, stand with each other, and come out stronger on the other side.
We need progress. Not protests.
Leroy Lail
Hickory
