Well, it appears they've found a wall to put up the "Mural." I won't reference it as the "Miracle of Hickory" mural ... because it shows nothing of it.
The Life magazine from July 31, 1944 ... those old black and white photos ...now THAT depicts what the Miracle of Hickory was all about.
This mural ... other that the number 1944 and even smaller letters that say: Miracle of Hickory" ... kinda sad.
I hate to say it, but that big ole mural ... says nothing to me, of what really transpired ... nothing.
Such great history for the citizens of Hickory ... oh, well.
David Puett
Newton, NC