Everyone -- even leftists -- knows that the media go way beyond liberal bias into full blown left wing advocacy. Even liberals can't deny the many survey findings showing that over 90% of coverage of President Trump is negative. Need examples?
1) The slobbering media lionized 15-year-old Greta Thunberg for her "courageous" stand against "man-made" climate change. This same media did their best to destroy 15-year-old Nicholas Sandmann for wearing a MAGA hat and peacefully resisting intimidation. Who is getting the last laugh? CNN just paid him millions to settle a defamation suit. Many others are deservedly in his crosshairs and on the run.
2) Bill Clinton was impeached for actual crimes, yet the media advanced the narrative that it was all about his sexcapades which were no big deal because it was "just sex." What about Clinton's association with convicted pedophile Epstein? Silence. But Trump is a monster and "unfit for office" for an alleged dalliance with Stormy Daniels.
3) The late Democrat Senator Robert Byrd was once the leader of his local KKK chapter. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is in black face (or white KKK robe ... he can't remember which) in his college yearbook. Current Congresswomen Omar and Talib openly denigrate Jews and Israel. Joe Biden opined that "poor kids are as bright as white kids." Under President Trump every minority is enjoying record low unemployment levels as well as rising wages while he frequently denounces white supremacists. The media give Democrat racism a pass but brand Trump a racist at every opportunity.
4) Arizona Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally called CCN reporter Manu Raju a "liberal hack" (which he is...research it) and the media are outraged. The same pundits who condemn McSally routinely call President Trump a traitor, racist, fascist, Nazi, misogynist, mafia boss, criminal, homophobe, white supremacist, stupid, mentally deranged, incompetent ... and that's OK.
5) As Trump tried to protect Americans from migrant invasion the media showed images of children in "cages" attempting to portray him as heartlessly "ripping children from the arms of their mothers." Guess who actually constructed those "cages." Yes, it was Mr. Obama. Fake news and hypocrisy ... a media double whammy.
I could write a 10,000-word essay on this. There are hundreds of examples. But space is indeed limited.
Mac McCall
Taylorsville NC
