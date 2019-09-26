Congress is tackling legislation to lower drug prices. The politics of this issue make sense, but most of the policy proposals do not because they would drive prices higher, making it harder for Americans to access needed prescription medicines.
Several Democratic presidential candidates and some Republicans in Congress favor imposing foreign price controls on drugs covered by Medicare, which would hit vulnerable seniors the hardest. This regulation would establish an International Pricing Index for Medicare Part B drugs. The IPI rule would set prices for certain drugs based on prices in 14 other countries where anti-market price controls are in effect.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a leading Democratic presidential candidate, has written legislation that would tie U.S. prices to controlled rates in other nations. The premise is that Europe knows how to do this better than the United States; however, it is clear they do not.
European nations introduced prices controls a few decades ago. According to a report released last month by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center, in 1986 Europe invested 24% more into research and development for new medicines and treatments than the U.S. Now Europe invests 40% less than America.
According to the Milken Institute, before price controls were implemented in European countries, nearly 70% of all new medicines came from Europe while about 30% came from the U.S. By 2010, the United States was producing more than half of new drugs.
The United States is currently a leader in drug innovation. If the IPI is implemented that will change. A new paper by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation found China poses a significant threat to the U.S. biopharmaceutical industry. Importing the IPI to America will make us weaker and China stronger.
The reduced investment in cures will harm Americans suffering from every single disease, but advocates for cancer patients have been especially concerned. The American Cancer Society warns the IPI will “make it harder for cancer patients, especially those living in rural areas, to find the right provider to treat their cancer with the right drug.”
To maintain America’s competitive advantage, elected leaders must focus on market solutions and not policies that will reduce the pool of capital available for research and development. Elected Republicans should consider these warnings before making the mistake to align themselves with Bernie Sanders by imposing foreign price controls on many of the prescription drugs seniors need.
MITZI JACUMIN LANE
Hickory
