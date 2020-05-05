Are you “tired” of staying home?
In 1776, Thomas Paine said, in Common Sense: ”These are the times that try men’s souls,” and that is especially true today. We are being “tried” by both an inanimate, unthinking virus and a malevolently animated and unthinking (“liar”) resident of the White House. If he had not, in a fit of pique, destroyed President Obama’s “Committee on Rapid Response to National Emergencies” early in his “enthronement,” the existence of that group would have likely allowed us months of warning of the probable consequences of the spread of COVID-19. Instead, we are now quite probably 3-6 months behind where we should have been in responding to this viral threat. Mr. Trump, “take your fingers out of your ears and other orifices, listen to the scientific and medical experts and DO what they tell you!” This is not your hoax; it’s real!
And now Trump, with the help of the do-nothing republican senate and the overtly malignant interference of Mitch McConnell has done a bang-up job of allowing bail-out funds to go to large corporations and Trump cronies, instead of to the low wage workers, small mom-and-pop businesses, and states, cities, hospitals, medical people and first responders that have been hard pressed by the administration’s inept handling of this pandemic of the century. The pandemic is, of course, not Trump’s fault, but the blood of 56,000+ victims is certainly on HIS and McConnell’s hands.
And NOW, on top of all this, Mr. Frump wants to open up the economy in contravention of the best advice of the medical community that it is clearly too soon. From his bully pulpit, he has convinced the gullible republican governors that this is the right thing to do!
Robert Sauer
Hickory
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.