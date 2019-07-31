I am perplexed by people who believe that the President is responsible for the current economy. Trump inherited a good economy from the previous president, who inherited a recession.
The previous president’s economy grew at an average rate of 2.9% during his last year, the same rate that Trump’s economy grew in 2018. And though we have low unemployment, according to Forbes and US News, 78% of workers are living paycheck to paycheck. This includes those working two jobs just to make ends meet. So this great economy is not so great for them.
I am perplexed by people who believe the President’s lies about his “amazing” relationship with the military. Past Presidents have taken responsibility for soldiers’ deaths. Trump is the first one to blame someone else and not take responsibility. He brags and lies that he has spent more on the military when he passed a $716 billion defense bill this year. But the previous President passed a $726 billion defense bill in 2011.
On veterans’ care, Trump has repeatedly claimed that after 44 years of trying to pass the Veterans Choice program, he got it approved. The previous administration passed that bill in 2014.
It perplexed me when people believe the lie the president tells about Puerto Rico receiving $92 billion in aid. The fact is the island has received less that $14 billion through May of this year. The president did sign a bill for another $1 billion in aid but that is awaiting plans and funding.
I am perplexed at how a person avoided deportation by the president because he happened to be a member of Mar-a-Lago. This per the Miami Herald.
You can learn many things and facts by reading. Reading opens your mind, don’t worry your brain will not fall out. I am perplexed at people who will not look at another point of view, or will not even have a conversation with another without being so mean and calling them names. I guess some people do not like to be confused by facts.
Jan McCoy
Hickory, NC