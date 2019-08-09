Regarding a recent letter to the editor in which a writer says he saw no headlines or outrage about approximately 30 shootings in Chicago over one weekend in which 52 people were wounded and 7 killed. There were headlines. There were headlines in the Chicago Tribune and other papers.
This news was also reported in the NY Times, USA Today, on NBC news, CBS news, CNN, and even Fox news. Chicago police expressed outrage over the shootings.
Perhaps the writer is referring to a tweet by the President’s daughter, in which she says that 52 people were wounded and 7 killed near a playground in Chicago with little national media coverage. This tweet is patently false, and she has already been called out on it and revised her statement.
It helps to read, and read again, and then read again. Reading helps get facts straight and causes less confusion.
Jan McCoy
Hickory, NC