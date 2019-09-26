I feel this is the most pivotal election in my lifetime for Hickory. We really need some youthful ideas for our future and our children’s future. I believe we have the candidate to potentially be a catalyst for some positive change. Carmen Eckard is our chance. Vote Carmen for HIckory City Council.

DEWEY BIGGS

Hickory

