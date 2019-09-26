Who do we really want for Conover City Council?
Do we want someone who loves Conover?
Do we want someone who will represent all the people of the city, not just a select few?
Do we want someone who will serve all the residents of our city?
Do we want someone who wants the best for the city, not their own agenda?
Do we want someone who will work to ensure Conover pursues good jobs with quality companies, so our children can get a college education and stay in Conover if they want and not be forced to move away just to get a job that pays enough to support their family?
If these things are important to you, then let’s review my candidate.
My candidate has lived in Conover her whole life, she love Conover and has raised their children here.
My candidate has a genuine concern for our community and works tirelessly to serve the community she loves. She is active with the Community Watch Program, the Back Pack Program, Summer Read Out, Lunch & Learn, the Salvation Army, and wherever her skills are needed.
She has worked with a for-profit business for 15 years, owned her own business for 7 years and for a non-profit organization.
Meet my candidate for Conover City Council, Brenda Powell, she truly is a servant of the people and has received two awards from the City of Conover. She is looking forward to accepting the challenge of taking Conover to the next level. Her focus for Conover is in the following areas:
• Better economic and job development/training opportunities for Conover citizens
• Engaging opportunities and activities for young people, our future leaders
• Stronger connections and communication between our communities, city government, and businesses
• New energy and fresh perspective to continue building on Conover’s successes
• A leader who cares for and gives a voice to all its citizens
Further information about Brenda Powell's platform and campaign can be found on the committee's website: https://bpcampaign.wixsite.com/bpowell-campaign.
Brenda Powell wants a safe, clean, prosperous, community. VOTE - Brenda Powell for City Council.
LEE JENKINS
Hickory
