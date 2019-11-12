My name is Kristen Buynar and I am a group sales executive with the Hickory Crawdads. I am going into my fourth season in baseball, second with the Crawdads and I’m loving every minute of it. I want tell you about a coach who has made a difference in my life both on and off the field.
At the end of my junior year of high school, my softball coach announced his departure from the school and told us that we would be getting two new coaches that summer. My teammates and I were anxious because it was our senior year and we did not know what to expect. On the first day of summer league, we met both coaches. One of those coaches was Johnie Sanfratello, better known as Coach S. He was one of the best coaches I had the privilege to play for during my athletic career. Although he was only my coach for one season, he truly made an impact on my life on and off the field.
On the field, I absorbed as much information and skills as I could from him to become the best athlete and teammate I could be. He was very knowledgeable about the game and he helped me improve my skills and use them to the best of my ability.
I will never forget after I hit a home run during a tournament in Jackson, Tennessee, he raised his hands in the air, celebrating the feat. I know he was thinking: “She finally listened to me and didn’t let her shoulder drop!” I will always thank him for that incredible accomplishment and memory that was possible because of everything that he had taught me.
Coach S continues to mold the lives of young athletes today and is currently the head softball and cross country coach at Tipton Rosemark Academy in Millington, Tennessee.
Off the field, Coach S has always been supportive. When I got the job with the Crawdads, he was one of the first people that texted me to say congratulations. He was also there for my family when my brother and father were both diagnosed with cancer. I knew that I could always text him and he would text me back with advice or words of encouragement.
Coach S has also always been someone who encouraged us to be ourselves around him. One of my favorite memories with him is when my teammate, Danielle, and I decided to play a joke on Coach S. Our high school in Collierville, Tennessee, had a softball room where we could eat lunch and hang out between classes. Before practice one day, we thought it would be funny to hide in the storage closets and scare him. I happened to be taking cosmetology that year and had two mannequin heads that were required for class. We peeped the two mannequin heads out of the closets as he walked into the softball room and scared him so bad he screamed like a little girl. We still laugh about it every time we get together.
Coach S has easily become a mentor for me in my professional career. A mentor has several different roles (motivating, advising, coaching, training, and supporting), and he has fulfilled every one of these. He has supported me in every aspect throughout my career and I know he will continue to do so. I can confidently say in the short year he was my softball coach, and throughout the nine years I have known him, he has advised and trained me to be the best I can be at all times.
Coach S, thank you for everything you have taught me and will continue to teach me. I am forever thankful for you and your family.
