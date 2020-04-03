We got a call from a fellow this week. He was not happy. He said we were misleading the public by not saying there are more coronavirus cases in Catawba County than those confirmed in press releases by the health department.
He is right. There are probably more than 16 cases in our area. But how many more? We don’t know and neither does the gentleman who called us.
He said we are giving people a false sense of security with our reporting. I need to hook him up with another reader who insists we are scaring people unnecessarily with bold headlines and tons of COVID-19 coverage.
Bottom line: We don’t know how many people the virus has infected in Catawba County. Neither does the health department. But we do know it is at least 16 because that is the number that’s been confirmed here. We also recognize that some people with the virus never show symptoms and are never tested. Others show symptoms and stay home, as asked, and are not tested.
Your personal number is one or zero. You either get it or you do not. Wash your hands. Stay home. Do your part.
A note about the 1918 flu epidemic
We also received some correspondence this week from Jean Chucci of Lincolnton. Her letter included a photocopied poem about the flu epidemic from a Gaston County paper in 1918. On the back of the poem was a handwritten note from Annie Mae Plank, who would become Chucci’s grandmother. The note said the flu epidemic “broke out the worst in the minds of men.”
Thanks for sharing, Jean.
Somebody likes us
On Wednesday, cookies and fruit from Edible Arrangements were delivered to the faithful working at the paper. My kids know that I never met a cookie I did not like but the chocolate-dipped strawberries were declared the winners by my taste buds. Thanks for thinking of us!
One more thing
And thanks for all the letters, the phone calls and the emails. It’s been years since I saw our audience this engaged. Even in these difficult times, I am thankful for that. A special shout-out goes to Carol who is 84 and appreciates the paper. Your kind words were shared throughout the staff.
