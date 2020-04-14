I could have slept until August.
Tuesday morning, I hit snooze on my bedside alarm repeatedly. Eventually, I made it to work.
It was a challenge to rise and shine because, like many of you, I was up early Monday watching winds shake trees and rain fall in sheets while hoping the power would stay on.
I stood on the front porch and watched the power of the storm and my neighbor’s giant oak standing tall against the wind. I watched until I realized my sweatpants were getting soaked, and I was getting cold.
The rain and winds reminded me of the storm we face on another front — COVID-19.
We are accustomed to weather events. They blow in and roll out in a matter of hours. The threat is real, then quickly gone.
This pandemic is different. It’s far more sneaky and dangerous.
There is a feeling among some of our readers that not many people here have the virus. The truth is, we do not know.
I believe there are far more cases of the virus in Catawba County than the 38 Catawba County Public Health reported as confirmed on Tuesday.
I tell my 84-year-old dad to assume everyone has the virus, not to scare him but to keep it top of mind.
The virus that rolled through New York City and Seattle has the potential to arrive here with equal or greater force. Census estimates say about 18 percent of our county population is 65 and older. New York came in at 16 percent. Percentage-wise we have more vulnerable folks than the state of New York — where more than 10,000 people have died.
I want to get back to normal. I want to hug my adult children. I want to sit with my dad. I want to go to UNC football games more than I have in years. (Thank you, Mack Brown and Sam Howell.) I want to take part in some odd and often hilarious newsroom banter that does not really work on the phone.
I also want as many of our citizens as possible to survive this scary pandemic.
So, I stay home except for job duties and trips to the grocery store. I have a mask. I have sanitizer. My hands are washed frequently. And I try to be patient because that’s the only way we know to beat this virus — at least today.
This storm, too, will eventually roll out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.