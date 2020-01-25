080619-ERIC MILLSAPS-2.jpg

Those of you who want to write a letter to the editor about your favorite candidate have about three weeks left to complete the task.

That’s plenty of time, but I wanted to issue a reminder because we plan to start running some of those political letters to the editor on Sunday.

We will stop accepting political letters to the editor Feb. 14. Yep, Valentine’s Day is the last day to submit a political letter to the editor.

And we will aim to have all of the political letters to the editor published on or before Feb. 26. We do this to give candidates an opportunity to respond via all the means at their disposal to letters he or she perceives to be unfair or inaccurate.

We will reopen submissions for the general election after the primary.

So, buy something nice for the love of your life on Valentine’s Day. And if you want to weigh in on the primary vote with a letter to the editor, get ’er done by that romantic date.

Eric Millsaps is editor of

the Hickory Daily Record.

