Today’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record contains one page of sports coverage.
That page includes stories about how COVID-19 is affecting the sports world.
Sports will return to our high schools and colleges. Our coverage will follow suit. When, is still a question without an answer.
But for now, much of our traditional sports space will be devoted to other news — largely the impact of the coronavirus on our world.
I should add that the storylines around this pandemic change hourly, a less than optimal situation for a print publication. Follow the latest about the virus and how it is impacting our community at hickoryrecord.com.
Indeed, our offices are now closed to the general public. But we are available via email, phone calls and we will still be reporting the news.
And thanks for recognizing that a group of professionals committed to seeking out the facts is more important today than ever. I assure you, we understand we need our readers.
Stay well.
