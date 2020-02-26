Realizing that the children of his community needed more than they were getting, an enterprising man in his mid-30s created a summer school in Hickory. It started 100 years ago this summer.
The son of enslaved parents who were denied educational opportunities, John F. Smyre wanted an environment where the youngsters of Ridgeview could come and learn in a supportive atmosphere, a place that would help them learn skills to succeed in the racially turbulent era of what has been called by one historian, the “Tribal Twenties.”
With the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan in 1915, race relations had grown more strident in the South. Under Jim Crow laws, segregation remained in full force. One of John Smyre’s objectives each summer was to teach children how to navigate such a world. He called it teaching “manners.”
The school also sought to give instruction in what he called “domestic science.” Practical skills were a meaningful part of the guidance offered. However, for several years, the school had to close early because of overheated classrooms that kept children from learning.
Smyre’s Institutional Charitable School was envisioned as a center for learning with a reading library and facilities for showing (silent) films as a way to entice children to participate. To realize his goal, Rev. Smyre sought contributions everywhere, including the pages of the Hickory Daily Record where he made sure everyone understood he was “working to make them (his students) better citizens.” Tuition was 10 cents for the summer but no child was ever turned away.
Often, the money to operate came from John Smyre’s own pocket. He engaged in a multitude of extra part-time jobs to raise funds. Sam Clark served as the institute’s treasurer, as did his daughter, Lottie Barbour (sometimes spelled Barber) who taught classes. She went on to become a teacher at Ridgeview School and the namesake for Friendship Baptist Church’s mission work, where classes were often held.
Part summer day care and part instructional classes (the school was open to children 2 to 15), Smyre struggled to keep his dream alive through the tough days of the Great Depression. By 1936, with a leaking roof in the building where the books were kept and a $50 deficit to run that summer’s academy, he wondered aloud if he could keep going. “I thought everybody would show interest in a school of this kind, but folks don’t seem to be taking much interest,” he said as he shook his head.
It’s not hard to understand why Rev. Smyre started his school. For the over 500 students who attended, he demonstrated every summer for over 25 years how much he cared about their future. His family was so proud of his work that on his tombstone are the words “Founder and President, Smyre’s Good Manner School for Children.”
Richard Eller is a professor of history at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History.
