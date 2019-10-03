Journalism is governed by the Five Ws: Who, What, When, Where and Why. Leave any of these out of a story, report or research and a journalist’s work is incomplete.
There is another W that is very important: Woh. That’s “How” spelled backward (Note there is no S on “backward”). “How” is pertinent to any report.
I am not aware of any human endeavor that is not affected by the Five Ws (and How). Positive or negative, combinations of the six elements occur in everything we experience — including those things we hold inside ourselves.
However, there another factor that is absolutely necessary in our lives. It’s one we sometimes forget to include and often ignore because we either don’t like or are fearful of the answer. It’s the question “What’s next?”
“What’s next?” is critical to growth, to progress. Humans discover things and dream up stuff. Discovery and invention go forward because somebody finds the answer to “What’s next?”
“What’s next?” drives civilization and compels us to think about choices and consequences. That vital expression is the foundation for dreamers and visionaries, for charlatans and sages. Nobody can ignore it.
Failure to thoughtfully consider all of the above seven elements — the Five Ws, How and What’s next? — strains credibility, one of our most important assets as a society and as individuals.
GRETA THUNBERG certainly raised eyebrows at the United Nations recently. She’s an environmental activist, and she pulls no punches when she accuses world leaders of not doing enough to protect the environment and address climate change.
Her UN speech was similar to one she made at a climate change summit last year: “Since our leaders are behaving like children, we will have to take the responsibility they should have taken long ago. We have to understand what the older generation has dealt to us, what mess they have created that we have to clean up and live with,” she said at the summit.
She was more strident at the UN last month, saying “How dare you” depend on the next generation to address critical environmental issues.
Greta’s critics say her activism is nothing but a political stunt and she and other teenage activists are being exploited by the “international far left.” Critics also say calls to action are worthless without offering solutions.
And just how many legislated solutions are there among developed nations? Hundreds. The United States and other countries have tinkered with environmental law for decades. Many of the statutes actually work as intended.
But the environmental issue has been clouded by the question of human-induced climate change. The debate is between two camps: It’s for real and it’s a hoax. Good stewards of our beautiful planet understand the argument is meaningless, it has no standing in the way we treat the environment.
We have improved our air, cleaned up rivers, taken steps to address toxic pollution in our soil and embraced protection of our oceans in spite of naysayers’ claims we will doom business and industry.
We know climate is changing. The loss of ice in polar regions isn’t because of ice worms. It could be we’re in a natural cycle. Does that justify rolling back environmental initiatives, a move that gives credence to Greta’s accusations?
Do we really want the Flint River to be the standard for our waterways? Is it acceptable for our cities’ air to be like that of Mexico City or Beijing? Shall we no longer try to do something about toxic soil? Is it OK to let plastic islands grow in our oceans?
By the way, we should be aware that Greta’s aggressive speech to the UN was similar to one presented by 12-year-old Severn Cullis-Suzuki in 1992. Criticism was the same then as now.
Taking care of Mother Earth is a never-ending labor. The warnings I heard in my youth still exist: Don’t fish there, don’t drink that water, don’t swim there, and don’t play over there because the dirt’s bad.
We must demand answers to “What’s next?” and repudiate endless debate for the sole purpose of political posturing. If human-induced climate change is proved to be junk science, Greta and Severn are still right.
I do not subscribe to irrational extremism, but we face a world of hurt. It’s not inevitable. We have proved we can do right by Mother Earth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.