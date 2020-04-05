At the beginning of this year I wrote, “The future looks bright for the City of Hickory and our citizens. 2020 will be a year of transformation for our community.”
You may think everything has changed. Certainly, much has changed but let me tell you what has not changed in this city of “Life. Well Crafted.”
I still believe that our future is bright and transformation is taking place. Our landscape continues to grow and develop. The projects we had already funded are under construction so that when this pandemic is over, we can still look forward to a city that is better connected than ever before. Our faith in God and our commitment to each other has not changed.
None of us imagined that shortly after beginning our Sesquicentennial (150 years) celebration of becoming a city that we would be facing this unprecedented global pandemic. Our focus has been temporarily altered, but our collaboration and relations with our citizens and other community partners have only grown stronger.
Your elected representatives and diligent city staff are concentrating our efforts to maintain the essential core city services our citizens and visitors are accustomed to receiving. We will continue to communicate developments and resources related to COVID-19. During this time, it is of utmost importance to have factual and timely data that is useful and beneficial.
We recognize that the professionals in the health-care industry are the most qualified entities to provide us with the knowledge and guidelines we all need to follow during this pandemic. Please follow their advice. I am thankful to those individuals who have the knowledge and expertise to guide us through this time in our history, and I am especially grateful to those individuals on the front line, providing the essential services that keep our community alive and well.
I love being around people, which is why I love serving as your mayor. Like all of you, my daily routine has been dramatically but temporarily altered. I truly have a new appreciation for technology! I still want to hear from you. Please feel free to email me at hguess@hickorync.gov, find me on Facebook or call me directly at 294-7757. I miss all of my fellow citizens!
Our partnerships and collaborations with other municipalities and local businesses have proven to be solid and strong. This contributes greatly toward our efforts to resolve this matter quickly and return to our days of prosperity and growth. Catawba County residents have always been noted for their resilience and ability to recover quickly when faced with adversity and this current situation is no different.
Unquestionably, Hickory’s greatest asset continues to be our people, and I am so appreciative of the sacrifices and devotion that have been shown during this time of great need in our history. Our vision has not changed, our faith has not wavered, and our life will be even better well-crafted in 2020 and the years beyond!
