COVID-19 presents a number of challenges to each of us – such as breaking habits.

My dad is 84 and lives in Taylorsville.

He said this week that he will not be going out to dinner Saturday night. That’s a regular event for him, his wife and their best-friend couple.

He’s rightly concerned about the virus and is actively trying to avoid it. I told him how pleased I was about the decision.

He then said he saw an old friend at Walmart. And there were no wipes for the shopping buggy at Food Lion.

In my head, I said, “Aaaaaahhh!”

Over the phone, I said perhaps he should curtail some of his shopping trips, seeing as how he had been twice since this outbreak was announced as a pandemic.

He gave me a half-laugh and a sheepish “Yeah.”

I understand why Dad did what he did. Habits are hard to break. I will probably end up at the grocery store over the weekend because I end up there almost every weekend.

But we have to break some habits for the time being.

At work on Friday, a customer stuck out his hand as he departed. I countered with an air fist bump.

He responded with a Vulcan salute, ala Spock from the 1960s TV series “Star Trek.” It was perfect.

Let’s be like Spock during this time. Think logically. Act responsibly. Give the Vulcan salute as a greeting.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

