I’ve always believed in the power of one -- one smile, one candle, in this case -- one voice.
I have been participating in a program called Reach NC voices. Each week, I receive a survey question(s) about public education in North Carolina. Each participant (from all across North Carolina) receives survey results and comments.
There are many positives and many concerns shared and as always, in any system so large, much work to be done to meet the needs of students of all ages and to continue to prepare them for work, college, careers and life in a changing society.
A most recent question was: What do you want to know about candidates for NC Superintendent of Schools? I had several questions but the most important was to list top three priorities for NC public schools in order of importance to you. I wanted to know if NC Pre-K is as important to the candidates as it is to the children of North Carolina and all the citizens of North Carolina and to me.
For more than 20 years, the Leandro case has been looked at by judges, politicians, educators and others. The Leandro case ( five rural counties v. the state of North Carolina) argued that these counties did not receive adequate funding to provide children with an equal education. In 1997 and in 2004, the Supreme Court ruled that NC had a constitutional obligation to provide all children a sound basic education. In 2018, an independent education consultant was appointed by Judge Lee to do a study on this matter and make recommendations as to how North Carolina could meet the mandates laid out in this case. When the report came out in 2019, the list included early childhood education. Judge Lee recommended in 2020, that an action plan be developed as to how North Carolina would fulfill this obligation.
Those directly involved in the case, should hear what things we (the public in NC) believe would move our public education system toward providing a basic sound education for all NC students. There could be numerous things. The ONE thing that is doable and would help provide a good start for our young students is NC Pre-K (with a certified teacher) available for all 4-year-olds. We have known for years how important the early years are to learning. The foundation is laid by the time a child is 5 years old. An extremely important way to improve the foundation for all children is to provide NC Pre-K for all 4-year-olds -- where students will hear and participate in much conversation, boost vocabulary, hear many books read aloud, participate in fingerplays, storytelling, songs, hear the rhythm and rhyme in language, letters and sounds, see and manipulate letters to form words, use writing materials, explore numbers, learn about our world, experience science activities and not the least of these, learn to cooperate and socialize with others and practice good citizenship.
My years of experience and training have proven to me the difference Pre-K makes for children. For the success of our children and the civic and economic future of North Carolina, I am speaking out for NC Pre-K with a certified teacher for all 4-year-olds free of cost. Do we really care about our children and the future of North Carolina? This affects us all. We need NC Pre-K for ALL 4-year-olds.
Joyce Poplin
Nebo NC
