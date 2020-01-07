Those who compare this new decade to the Roaring ’20s may be onto something.
Consider my adventure the week before Christmas, touring for-sale homes at the behest of relatives who wish to live where the action is: Catawba County. Turns out a lot of other people have the same idea. Single-family homes, especially those priced under $225,000, are being snapped up by flippers, first-time buyers and empty-nesters.
It’s a seller’s market all right. Many homes are bringing asking price and then some. My quest started the week before Christmas, assuming everyone was at the mall instead of house hunting.
The first house I looked at was a trip down memory lane: a clone of a 1918 bungalow I’d lived in as a child — down to the built-in china hutch, an oil tank on metal legs and wood-and-brick pilasters on the front porch. This particular house had been half flipped, which was a sore disappointment. A handyman special was not my assignment.
Subsequent house hunts took me to properties that lacked curb appeal. Maybe it was the discarded sectional out front, cars parked helter-skelter on the lawn, a drink machine on the neighbors’ deck. House hunting is seldom dull.
Then in the wee hours of Dec. 23, a potential cream puff came on the market. A text message was waiting for me from the relatives: We think this is the one! Get an appointment right away!
By 11 a.m. I was touring the house with my real estate agent. The place looked good, but sure enough, within minutes another realtor and buyers were waiting at the front door.
I’ve heard of this sort of thing from the past — the Florida land boom of the 1920s and the California real estate grab of the 1950s when tract houses around Los Angeles were being snapped up faster than they could be built. I know about the housing shortage of World War II, when homeowners rented rooms on a regular basis because few homes were built during the Great Depression. Eyeball the 1940 census. You’ll be amazed how many people lived at one address. There was the homeowner and family, the in-laws and at least one boarder.
My introduction to house buying came in 1979, when things were dicey at best. My husband and I — then newlyweds — scraped together a down payment for a brick ranch in Mountain View that was becoming less and less affordable by the day thanks to skyrocketing interest rates. I remembered that panicky sense of urgency, how a delay could price us out of the market. In the end, we locked in at 11 7/8 percent fixed and considered ourselves way luckier than our neighbors who settled for 16 percent adjustable.
When things looked dim around here in the 2000s and early 2010s, builders weren’t willing to gamble on spec houses. Construction workers packed up and moved. The housing dip went on for at least 10 years, halting construction of homes for young couples and empty nesters now vying for a limited supply of affordable houses while prices are escalating because, well, they can.
My most recent house hunting story ended on Christmas Eve when the sellers accepted my/our offer on the cream puff. As expected, it sold for asking price and then some.
At least six potential buyers visited during the two days the house was for sale. I know this because I later counted the realtors’ business cards left on the kitchen counter ... left right before Christmas, when real estate is supposed to be slow.
