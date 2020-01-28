One hundred and eleven years ago, the city of Hickory made a definitive statement about itself. “The Hickory people who do things, and not those who merely talk about things, are the ones who build up a town.” Almost 60 years later, legendary HDR journalist Mabel Miller Rowe found that quote in the pages of a short-lived business journal and published it again, illustrating how her city developed and retained its unique character.
You only have to read a past edition of a Hickory newspaper to find a “can do,” even bullish atmosphere in and about Hickory. It has existed as long as the place itself, even before there was an incorporated city. It was a “wide-open” and welcoming locale, ready to support anyone with a better idea who would help turn Hickory into one of the great metropolises of its time.
And they came. Tobacco warehouses, roller mills for producing flour, textile operations, a nationally known wagon maker all located here, and those were the days before the arrival of furniture factories. Not every entrepreneur who stepped off the train brought a winning idea, but Hickory embraced them all, ready to dream along with them, and get down to work.
Hopes were so great of Hickory evolving from a tavern to becoming the region’s mecca of commerce that a short-lived campaign bloomed, seeking a new name for Hickory. Folks wanted it to be known as “Piedmont City,” to show off the town’s importance to western North Carolina.
Hickory’s past life sets the stage for what it is today which in turn becomes a good predictor of what it will become in the days ahead. In this sesquicentennial year, it’s time to appreciate all that Hickory has been and how it got to be the city that has attracted many for a century and half.
This year, the publishing arm of Catawba Valley Community College, Redhawk Publications is preparing a book to commemorate what both was and is “Hickory.” Titled “Hickory: Then & Now,” the volume will compare what we remember with what we have become. Using images and stories, we are working to piece together a mosaic of Hickory in all its triumphs and tragedies, as well as everyday life.
To produce this book on Hickory’s past, we need input. After all, Hickory is no more than the people who inhabit it. Your images and stories will broaden our vision of what made Hickory a place so important that you have chosen to be a part of it, whether you work here, live here, or are just visiting.
Consider this your invitation to submit pictures, memories, anything you have that will help tell the story. We can’t guarantee every submission will be included, but we want to read them all so that we can draw a better picture of who we were then, and now are. What we do in Hickory, we do together. The statement made in 1909 still stands as a rallying cry. “The Hickory people who do things … are the ones who build up a town.”
Richard Eller is a professor of History at Catawba Valley Community College and the historian in residence at the Catawba County Museum of History.
