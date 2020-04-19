I try hard not to complain too much about whatever situation I’m faced with because I know things can always get worse. Grumble, whine, and fret and you get punished with further pain and predicaments.
That’s exactly what happened to me on April 13.
As with all my fellow humans, there’s been plenty to grumble, whine, and fret about lately because of the coronavirus. I’ve been pushed to go against efforts to keep complaints to a minimum. I’ve moaned and droned and bleated and bellyached about sheltering in place, no dining-in at restaurants, no traveling, etc., etc. The worst is no visiting the little grandchildren. There, you see, I’m doing it again. The grumblings are like those horrifying space creatures that jumped out of people’s chests in the “Alien” movies.
We knew trouble was coming weather-wise on April 13. The meteorologists were sure of it, and when they don’t throw out possibilities and percentages and potentialities, you know they’ve stumbled onto the truth. We were going to be in the path of high winds and rain, which would arrive around 4 a.m.
Sure enough, from about 4 a.m. on, rain lashed the windows, winds howled, and our house rocked. Then came an ominous thud, a sound reminiscent of Hurricane Hugo’s destruction. A second thud followed. At some point during the thudding, all went dark.
No electricity! We were going to have to shelter-in-place in a house with no power!
And no coffee!
I convinced my husband to go with me to a drive-through. It was still dark outside, and with no street lights, we didn’t see at that point what the storm had caused on our street. Coming home, however, we checked out some other streets, noting they had power — NOT FAIR! — and then approached our house from a different direction. That’s when we saw it: a tremendous old oak had fallen from an across-the-street neighbor’s yard and landed on our next-door-neighbor-on-the-right’s front lawn. It had dragged power lines down during its descent.
I’d already contacted our utility company to report no power. My conversation had been with a computer. I called back, and when the computer heard the words, “power lines down,” it kindly connected me to a real live human. Bless her for being on the job so early in the morning, but I have to say that our exchange actually fed that alien beast inside me rather than making me feel better that the power company knew there was big trouble on our street. I couldn’t understand a word the woman said.
It’s my fault. I am a slow-speaking Southerner with slow-listening ears. Unlike some of my fellow Southerners, including my husband, I am not gifted with understanding English spoken with a heavy accent. In England, I couldn’t understand people speaking English. In Asian countries, I couldn’t understand men and women who’d spent years studying English and were doing their best to speak it for me.
Not long after the sun rose, we got a text from a friend who’d walked up our street to see what all the commotion was about. He sent pictures not only of the downed tree next to us but also of another giant oak that had fallen from a yard four doors down to the left of us and landed in a yard three doors down. It had miraculously missed the three-doors-down house.
It wasn’t long before members of the Conover Fire Department were on the scene of the tree in the road. I was glad to see them, thinking since they knew about the situation, maybe word would get to the utility people faster. (Of course, that woman may have told me she’d be alerting the electricity troops right away, but who knows?) The fire department folks secured the area and left.
Unfortunately my car was within the secured area. I needed to get out and check on an unwell loved one. A fireman was nice enough to come back and temporarily move the police tape.
Upon my return, another kind individual said I could park in his driveway, which was just outside the police tape. I did so with plans to head out again at noon. For one thing I needed to get bags of ice for my two fully-stocked-due-to-COVID-19 refrigerators. With a mammoth tree down, power lines lying on the ground, and many other areas of Western North Carolina without electricity, who knew how long it would be before my fridges were humming again? (Maybe the woman from the power company had told me.) And, I wanted to take some lunch to the under-the-weather relative I’d checked on earlier.
Before I could leave, however, a tree company’s trucks arrived and parked here and there on the road leading up to the secured area, not fully blocking the neighbor’s driveway I was parked in but arranging their vehicles so exiting that driveway would demand exceptional driving skills.
Mine are the opposite of exceptional, especially the ones requiring that I go in reverse. On that day, however, I performed a superbly executed forward-then-reverse maneuver, my determination borne of pure irritation at those tree truck drivers. I missed scraping the side of one fellow’s vehicle by inches; another, by millimeters.
Would it have been so hard to plan their parking so they weren’t in anyone’s way? Those guys brought to mind motorists who drive side by side on the highway, neither passing the other so everyone behind them is stuck.
Turned out they were just there to have a look-see. They couldn’t do anything anyway until the utility people had a say in the matter.
That alien in my chest was growing bigger by the hour.
Later in the day, other more powerful vehicles arrived and the real work of dealing with the tree began. Then the utility people came and stayed on the job until after dark. Sixteen hours after going off, the power returned.
I’ve been chastising myself ever since. Though I still wonder what that power company woman was saying, and I continue to think service truck drivers need to think twice before parking just anywhere on a narrow neighborhood road, I have to be thankful that having no power was just a temporary nuisance. Across town a home was hit by a falling tree and was damaged so badly that the Red Cross had to be called in, and in other parts of the country, the same storm system caused even worse damage and killed a number of people.
So, starting now, I’m going to try harder to praise rather than complain. Here goes: The ice I bought to protect the food in my two fully-stocked-due-to-COVID-19 refrigerators worked exactly as expected. Hats off to frozen water!
