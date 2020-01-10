The March 3 primary vote is less than two months away.
For the folks here at the newspaper, that means our election coverage is in full swing. In particular, it’s time to publish our deadlines with regard to political letters to the editor.
We will start running political letters to the editor no earlier than Jan. 14.
We will stop accepting political letters to the editor on Feb. 14. Yep, Valentine’s Day is the last day to submit a political letter to the editor.
And we will aim to have all of the political letters to the editor published on or before Feb. 26. We do this to give candidates an opportunity to respond via all the means at their disposal to letters he or she perceives to be unfair or inaccurate.
We will reopen submissions for the general election after the primary.
And we politely ask that if you are writing a letter of support for your candidate (Catawba County or otherwise), please be sure to include a line or two about the qualifications of the candidate. You may think Jane is a fine choice for office because she is your cousin and she didn’t tell Granny about the time you talked the neighbor boy into grabbing hold of the electric fence -- but the rest of us might enjoy a more persuasive argument on her behalf.
During the primary, we will vote on candidates for President of the United States, Congress, North Carolina Governor, Catawba County Board of Commissioners, and Catawba County Register of Deeds among others.
This will be a significant election year. And we want to hear from you. Just remember the dates:
Political letters start on Jan. 14, submissions end on Feb. 14 and we hope to run all letters by Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.