We hope that you and your loved ones have been staying well. This week was supposed to have been our Opening Night, when we welcomed everyone back through the gates and took in a baseball game under the sometimes warm April sun. We should have been returning from a seven-game road trip (with a 7-0 record, of course) and been ready to celebrate the first of a long summer of 70 games at LP Frans Stadium. Those plans have changed as Minor League Baseball has joined the global community in prioritizing health and safety, and that means Opening Night will wait.
While we aren’t sure yet when we will be able to get the season started and exactly what the schedule will look like, we do know a few things. We know that baseball will be back. The Hickory Crawdads aren’t going anywhere and when it is time to play ball again, we will be there. We know the grass is still green and the seats still have cupholders for your ice-cold soft drink or beer. There will still be fireworks and there will still be autographs, dancing, and chasing Conrad across the field. There will still be moments played out at L.P. Frans stadium that turn into cherished lifelong memories.
We would like to say thank you to the brave medical professionals, first responders, and essential business employees who have not stopped working so this community and country can continue to operate. We would also like thank you for the kind words that have been left on our voicemails, sent on emails, and come into our messages. Your support has been wonderful, and we are truly blessed to call this community our home.
A common phrase we say around the office is that we aren’t just in the baseball business, we are in the entertainment business. Right now, we can’t be your entertainment on the field but we hope that we have been able to provide some relief from these hard times with the activities and games we have created for our social media pages. We want to hear your ideas of what we can do for you so please do not hesitate to reach out and share what you would like to see next.
Everyone in the front office is hard at work trying to prepare for all the possibilities that may unfold. That means Zoom meetings (and figuring out how to use Zoom) and phone calls going through different scenarios so everyone can stay in touch. We are fine-tuning the promotions and activities planned for the season and coming up with ways to say sane from our at-home desks.
Just like you, we miss baseball. We miss the crack of the bat, the smell of freshly cut grass, the satisfaction of finishing yet another cup of Dippin’ Dots, chatting with our friends, and the hum of the ballpark. We are two days away from what would have been our home opener and while we can’t celebrate at the stadium, we hope that you join us in wearing your Crawdads gear at home and sharing with us your pictures. That gear can win you a pair of tickets and the chance to throw out a first pitch when Opening Night does arrive.
As soon as it is safe, our gates will open up and the Crawdads will take the field once again. Until that time comes, please continue to be safe and keep washing those claws.
